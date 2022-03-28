Located within the city walls, this Sussex Heritage Trust award-winning development was converted in 2016 from the former Chichester District Museum, which opened in 1964.

Offering well-presented accommodation, it has retained much character from the original building including high vaulted ceilings, exposed wooden trusses and some exposed internal brick walls. Predominantly open plan, the main reception room incorporates a beautifully fitted Italian designed kitchen with integrated Neff appliances and opens to a sitting/dining area. A magnificent double aspect room with fitted window shutters and views towards the cathedral spire.

Wooden flooring runs throughout with chrome sockets and period style radiators. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and the second bedroom has an en-suite shower room. There is also a separate cloakroom. Above the kitchen there is a useful mezzanine area, ideal for use as a study area.

Outside, the communal areas of the building have been finished with a combination of wooden floors and wooden and stone flooring. The first floor can be accessed via an iron staircase or glass lift. The apartment also benefits from a private parking space within a gated courtyard to the rear of the building.

The property, in Sadlers Warehouse, Little London, Chichester, is on the market for £650,000 with Jackson-Stops on Zoopla.

