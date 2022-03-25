Bury

SDNP/22/01253/LDP: Four Acres, Bignor Park Road, Bignor. Proposed lawful development for siting of mobile home within the curtilage of the property used for purposes incidental to the dwelling.

Chichester

CC/22/00426/FUL: Unit 4, The Buttermarket, North Street, Chichester. Additional area to shop front to increase size of unit 4, the Buttermarket. Photo: Google Maps.

CC/21/03537/FUL: 11 Ettrick Road. Erection of bungalow.

CC/22/00131/DOM: 65 Parklands Road. Single storey rear extension.

CC/22/00399/DOM: 39 Caledonian Road. Glazing replacement and alterations. Alteration to glass roof at rear to include flat roof with roof light. New 1 no. outbuilding/shed to rear garden.

CC/22/00426/FUL: Unit 4, The Buttermarket, North Street. Additional area to shop front to increase size of unit 4, the Buttermarket.

CC/22/00427/LBC: Unit 4, The Buttermarket, North Street. Additional area to shop front to increase size of unit 4, the Buttermarket.

CC/22/00432/DOM: 3 York Road. New vehicular crossover including widening existing opening in front boundary wall. Formation of permeable off-street parking area.

CC/22/00581/DOM: 24 Sherborne Road. First floor side and rear extensions with associated roof works.

CC/22/00615/ADV: 89-91 East Street. Installation and display of 1 no. hanging sign and ‘THE IVY’ lettering on 10 no. banners.

CC/22/00624/DOM: 3 York Road. Demolition of existing single storey areas and detached outbuilding. Replacement two storey side and single storey rear extensions, and associated alterations.

Compton

SDNP/22/00798/HOUS: 1 Rose Cottages, B2146 West Marden Hill To Compton Square. Two storey rear extension, dormer to the north elevation with juliet balcony. Single storey side extension. Internal alterations to existing basement, ground/ first floors & loft. Loft conversion with 2no. dormer windows.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/22/00271/DOM: Arnos, 5 First Avenue, Bracklesham. Ground floor rear and side extension. Canopy over front door. Change use of loft space to habitable accommodation.

Fernhurst

SDNP/21/06439/HOUS: Shalford House, Square Drive, Kingsley Green. Erection of single-storey link extension following partial demolition of the existing building, single storey and first floor extensions, remodelling of central section, including removal of modern rooflights, remodelling of existing orangery and erection of pavilion, green house and shed (amendments to approval SDNP/21/01217/HOUS).

SDNP/22/01241/HOUS: Seaford, 4 The Ridgeway. Side extension. New porch. New rear doors new cladding and render.

Fishbourne

FB/22/00623/TCA: 71 Fishbourne Road West. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Willow tree and crown lift to 4m and crown thin by 30% on 1 no. Ash tree.

Fittleworth

SDNP/22/00515/HOUS: Silvertrees, Wyncombe Close. Demolition of garage and lean to and the construction of a single storey side extension and porch with associated works.

Funtington

SDNP/21/06453/HOUS: Daffodil Cottage, Mill Road, West Ashling. 1 no. dormer with window to the rear elevation.

Harting

SDNP/22/00124/HOUS: Field House, North Lane, South Harting. Replacement windows and doors, construction of open covered way and replacement vertical tile hanging to the front elevation.

Heyshott

SDNP/22/00839/HOUS: Field Cottage, Peace Road. Summerhouse in rear garden.

SDNP/22/00840/LIS: Field Cottage, Peace Road. Summerhouse in rear garden.

Kirdford

KD/22/00016/DOM: Idehurst Barn, The Piggery Outbuilding, Strood Green. Renovation works to ancillary outbuilding - treat oak beams for rot and woodworm, replace cladding and guttering. Installation of home office and gym, changes to access and parking.

Midhurst

SDNP/22/01223/TCA: Land at 1 - 14 Angel Yard, North Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Maple tree (T1).

SDNP/22/01274/TPO: Brook House, 6 Guillards Oak. Height and width reduction by 3m on 1 no. Sweet Chestnut tree (quoted as 06) within Area, A1, subject to 64/00669/TPO.

Oving

O/22/00598/TCA: Oving Lodge, Church Lane. Notification of intention to pollard (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Willow tree (T1).

O/22/00599/TPA: Briarcroft, Church Lane. Remove 2 no. lateral limbs of 10mm diameter by 10m on western sector on 1 no. Beech tree (T1), subject to 96/00763/TPO.

Petworth

SDNP/22/01036/FUL: Land West of Flathurst Stables, Horsham Road. Retrospective Change of Use from Agricultural Barn to Mixed Use.

SDNP/22/01047/FUL: Coultershaw Water Mill, Station Road. Adaptation of the South Warehouse for use as a workshop & exhibition/learning space including additional access and windows and conversion of the workshop section of the North Warehouse to a research room and document store.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/22/00591/ELD: Surrex, Ifold Bridge Lane, Ifold. Existing lawful development - B1 (c) - Light industrial use of land for storage of vehicles, materials and equipment for groundworks, landscaping and driveways company. Maintenance of vehicles and plant. Storage of materials for others. Siting and use of a mobile home for occasional overnight accommodation, storage and mess facilities. Storage and siting of ISO containers.

Selsey

SY/22/00330/LBC: 33 High Street. Proposed structural repairs to existing first floor beam, 2 no. joists, 2 no. cantilever beams and half-lap joint within a beam.

SY/22/00676/DOM: Coppers, 27 Park Crescent. Front porch, garage and south elevation dormer extensions.

Sidlesham

SI/22/00436/FUL: Hatchers, B2145 Chichester Road To Brimfast Lane. Tennis court for use in connection with Hatchers.

SI/22/00585/FUL: Land South Of Telephone Exchange, Selsey Road. Stationing of 1 additional caravan for gypsy-traveller families along with associated utility building, hard standing and landscaping.

SI/22/00646/FUL: North Barn, Willowdene Nursery, Fletchers Lane. Erection of 1 no. 2 bed dwelling - alternative to planning permission SI/20/02191/FUL for 1 no. 5 bed dwelling.

Singleton

SDNP/22/00823/TCA: The Rectory, The Grove. Notification of intention to reduce height by 1m on 1 no. Yew tree.

Stoughton

SDNP/22/00671/HOUS: Downland Cottage, Brooks Nap Road, Walderton. Replacement of conservatory with single-storey extension, internal modifications and replacement of garage with new garage with annexed bedroom at first floor.

SDNP/22/00672/LIS: Downland Cottage, Brooks Nap Road, Walderton. Replacement of conservatory with single-storey extension, internal modification,and replacement of garage with new garage with annexed bedroom at first floor.

West Wittering

WW/22/00597/DOM: 21 Southcote Avenue. Side extension to create new entrance and side extension to enlarge kitchen.

Wisborough Green

WR/21/03622/FUL: Soel Copse Barn, formerly Starveall Barn, Newpound. Replacement of existing barn and associated structures and erection of 1 no. self-catering holiday let.

