This chain-free property offers a wealth of character and charm with accommodation split over four levels. On the ground floor there is a fitted kitchen to the front, leading onto a well-proportioned living room with a feature fireplace and views over the rear garden. The entrance hall area leads down to the generous and fully usable basement area with its own separate shower room. On the first floor there are two good size doubles both with their own en-suites, then on the top floor a third double bedroom with built-in wardrobes and its own en-suite. To the rear there is an L-shaped private walled garden which is split level.