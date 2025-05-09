Last chance to buy at Meadowburne Place in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Prospective buyers now have a final chance to purchase at Meadowburne Place in the sought-after seaside town of Eastbourne as Barratt Homes releases its final homes.

Already at 92% reserved, the development is nestled between green space with easy access to nearby towns including Eastbourne and Bexhill-on-Sea. Known for its Victorian architecture and coastline, nearby Eastbourne offers easy access to the seafront with the South Downs National Park as its backdrop

Andrew, his wife Andrea Ojigho and their three children are amongst those who purchased a new home at Meadowburne Place. “We wanted a home that would accommodate our needs. Having three bedrooms, a garden, and multiple parking spaces for myself and Andrea was an essential, and Meadowburne Place was the perfect fit.” says Andrew.

The family chose their home due to its energy efficient facilities, the parking spaces and the large open garden. “When we were looking at relocating, Meadowburne Place stood out to us due to its close proximity to shops, ideal transport links and the overall family feel the development gives. Our children attend a local school in Eastbourne, which is just over 10 minutes away, so the school drop off is super convenient for us!”

Ennerdale, Meadowburne Place

Naveed Iqbal and his family are also part of the community at Meadowburne Place. “With rising energy prices, we were drawn to the energy efficiency of the new homes. We have saved over £200 on our gas bill each month since moving in from our previous rental. The technology is constantly improving and has allowed us to save money and put it towards the children, which is so important during the squeeze on living costs.”

Alex Dowling, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, says: “We are incredibly proud of the community we have created at Eastbourne. These final homes at Meadowburne Place will be the last chance for aspiring buyers to take advantage of energy efficient modern homes, whilst still living close to the Victorian town and coastline.”

With final homes remaining, Meadowburne Place has a selection of three and four bedroom homes left at the sought after development in Eastbourne. Prices start at £346,995 for a three-bedroom home.

For more information about Barratt Homes visit www.barratthomes.co.uk or call 03339207811.