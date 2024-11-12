Last chance to unwrap your new home at Chalkers Rise in time for the festive season

Local housebuilders Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes are urging buyers who are ready to move to consider looking at its Chalkers Rise development on Pelham Rise in Peacehaven, East Sussex, where there are just two homes remaining at the development.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The homebuying and moving process can take as little as four weeks with Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes for buyers without a chain, meaning a new owner of one of the two final homes at Chalkers Rise could move in before Christmas Day[1]. Both homes are priced from £399,995 and eligible under the existing stamp duty threshold, meaning buyers can save potentially thousands of pounds by purchasing now.

Both final homes, a semi-detached Norbury through Barratt Homes and a mid-terrace Kennett through David Wilson Homes, are three-bedroom townhouses, with the main bedroom and its en suite taking centre stage and spanning the top floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The remaining two bedrooms are both spacious doubles, with a Jack-and-Jill bathroom in the Norbury and separate bathroom in the Kennett. The homes benefit from open-plan living downstairs, with the Norbury’s lounge exiting to the garden and the Kennett’s kitchen and dining area opening onto a south facing garden.

Chalkers Rise

Alex Dowling, Director of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, comments: “For buyers looking to move into their new home before Christmas it's really important that you have your ducks in a row, and that you've thought of solutions for any paperwork hurdles that could hold up your move. The reality is that chainless buyers will have more chance of a swift move as they’re less dependent on other factors - generally that will encompass both first-time buyers and cash buyers. And of course, one huge advantage of buying new build is that it helps to create these chain-free opportunities.

“For buyers that are ready to move now and have everything in order, they could be waking up on Christmas morning in their brand-new home – or even hosting their very first Christmas!”

To help facilitate a stress-free move before Christmas, Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes have a number of homebuying schemes available for buyers[2] which include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Movemaker: Also known as assisted move, Barratt Homes or David Wilson Homes will help you arrange the sale of your existing home and pay the estate agent fees.Part Exchange: Barratt Homes or David Wilson Homes will buy your current home from you, giving you peace of mind of having a guaranteed buyer and ensuring you avoid the hassle of being in a property chain.Key Worker Deposit Scheme: A contribution of £1,000 towards your deposit for every £20,000 spent on the purchase price. The scheme is available to a wide range of key workers, from those in public service roles such as the NHS, education, police or fire service, alongside those employed by the RNLI and foster carers.Deposit Boost: For buyers with a 10% deposit, the scheme could boost your deposit by a further 5%.Parent Power: For first time buyers benefitting from the Bank of Mum and Dad, Barratt Homes or David Wilson Homes could match your parents’ contribution up to a maximum of 5% of the purchase price to help affordability.

Chalkers Rise offers a desirable collection of homes located next to Centenary Park, where residents can enjoy playgrounds, five football pitches and a café. The development has proven to be extremely popular with first-time buyers and families alike, with a well-established sense of community.

Nestled on the edge of the South Downs National Park, and just 10 minutes from Brighton, Chalkers Rise has proven to be extremely popular with first-time buyers and families alike, with the remaining three-bedroom homes in Peacehaven offering buyers the best of both seaside and country living.

Directly on the doorstep, buyers can enjoy bridleways leading to the rolling countryside and nature reserves, with great hiking and cycling trails to spectacular landmarks, including the infamous Seven Sisters.