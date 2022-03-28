Look around this Sussex farmhouse with equestrian facilities - surrounded by beautiful countryside

The reception hall has a brick built fireplace and galleried landing above.
The sitting room has French windows leading onto the back garden, plus there is a spacious kitchen and breakfast room, and a study.
Upstairs, the principal bedroom has an en suite bathroom. There are two other double bedrooms and a family bathroom.
There is also an annexe on the first floor of the garage block with a an open plan sitting room and kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom.
Outside features stables, paddocks and a training school for horses of around 10,000 square feet
The property is subject to an agricultural restriction..
Guide price for the property is £1,800,000, and it is being sold by agents Strutt and Parker via Zoopla.
