Look around this Sussex farmhouse with equestrian facilities - surrounded by beautiful countryside

Woodside Farm at Caneheath, near Arlington, is a detached, three bedroom period property surrounded by beautiful Sussex countryside.

By Julia Northcott
Monday, 28th March 2022, 9:40 am

The reception hall has a brick built fireplace and galleried landing above.

The sitting room has French windows leading onto the back garden, plus there is a spacious kitchen and breakfast room, and a study.

Upstairs, the principal bedroom has an en suite bathroom. There are two other double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

There is also an annexe on the first floor of the garage block with a an open plan sitting room and kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom.

Outside features stables, paddocks and a training school for horses of around 10,000 square feet

The property is subject to an agricultural restriction..

Guide price for the property is £1,800,000, and it is being sold by agents Strutt and Parker via Zoopla.

