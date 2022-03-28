Look around this Sussex farmhouse with equestrian facilities - surrounded by beautiful countryside

The reception hall has a brick built fireplace and galleried landing above.

The sitting room has French windows leading onto the back garden, plus there is a spacious kitchen and breakfast room, and a study.

Upstairs, the principal bedroom has an en suite bathroom. There are two other double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

There is also an annexe on the first floor of the garage block with a an open plan sitting room and kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom.

Outside features stables, paddocks and a training school for horses of around 10,000 square feet

The property is subject to an agricultural restriction..

Guide price for the property is £1,800,000, and it is being sold by agents Strutt and Parker via Zoopla.

For more information, visit Zoopla

See inside more beautiful homes:

1. The guide price for Woodside Farm is £1,800,000, and it is being sold by agents Strutt and Parker via Zoopla. SUS-220328-092231001 Photo Sales

2. The guide price for Woodside Farm is £1,800,000, and it is being sold by agents Strutt and Parker via Zoopla. SUS-220328-092241001 Photo Sales

3. The guide price for Woodside Farm is £1,800,000, and it is being sold by agents Strutt and Parker via Zoopla. SUS-220328-092251001 Photo Sales

4. The guide price for Woodside Farm is £1,800,000, and it is being sold by agents Strutt and Parker via Zoopla. SUS-220328-092301001 Photo Sales