Look inside £1,250,000 bungalow with 1.5 acres on the market in Horsham

This 4-bed bungalow also has two bathrooms and two reception rooms.

The wide entrance hallway leads to a well-proportioned dual aspect sitting room with an inglenook fireplace and inset wood burning stove, exposed timbers add to the character feel.

The handmade kitchen breakfast room sits beside the dual aspect formal dining room.

A utility room and wc also lead from the hallway.

he principal bedroom (again a dual aspect room) is another generous space with an ensuite bathroom.

The family bathroom then services the further three bedrooms.

Externally a detached annexe has a multitude of potential uses for the new owner.

The home also has a double garage and gardens of approximately 1.5 acres.

Located in Colgate, Horsham, the property is 2.1 miles from Faygate and 2.9 miles from Ifield.

Sold by Hamptons - Horsham.

All photos and details from Zoopla.

