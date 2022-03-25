Renovation opportunity: Bungalow near Horsham on the market for £850,000

This 3-bed bungalow has one bathroom and one reception room.

Courtney Green are delighted to offer for sale this refurbishment/enlargement opportunity (subject to planning consents) located in highly appealing rural setting mid way between Coolham and Barns Green.

The property is understood to have been built in the 1950’s and comprises a three bedroom detached bungalow, which is in need of modernisation but does have a recently fitted oil fired boiler along with double glazing.

The near 1/2 acre plot and the numerous outbuildings include an oversized double garage/workshop, an oak framed double car barn with useful loft area and workshop, a garden room/home office which is fully insulated and has double-glazed windows, a tractor shed and some old stables.

The gardens are predominantly laid to grass and at the rear of the bungalow there is an above ground swimming pool.

The property would ideally suit somebody looking to leave their own mark and build/renovate a home.

The small village of Coolham lies approximately 7 miles south-west of Horsham and 4 miles to the east of Billingshurst.

Within the village is the William Penn primary school, a Montessori nursery school, village hall and playing fields.

Photos and detils from Zoopla.

Sold by Courtney Green.

You might also like:

1. Coolham Road, Brooks Green, West Sussex, RH13. Sold by Courtney Green. Photo from Zoopla. Photo Sales

2. Coolham Road, Brooks Green, West Sussex, RH13. Sold by Courtney Green. Photo from Zoopla. Photo Sales

3. Coolham Road, Brooks Green, West Sussex, RH13. Sold by Courtney Green. Photo from Zoopla. Photo Sales

4. Coolham Road, Brooks Green, West Sussex, RH13. Sold by Courtney Green. Photo from Zoopla. Photo Sales