Stunning £2.4 million six bedroom Uckfield home has cinema and huge master suite on six acre plot - look inside

It has floor to ceiling windows but is on its own six acre plot, so you won’t be overlooked at all.

In addition to the huge open plan living space, there is an additional family room, study, utility room, cloakroom and guest bedroom with en-suite shower room.

Upstairs, the principal suite enjoys views across the whole back of this substantial property with bedroom, dressing/sitting room and bathroom. There are a further four double bedrooms, shower room and family bathroom.

The house has been designed to enjoy the stunning countryside views and has windows and bi-folds across the back of the entire property.

The detached double garage/workshop has a shower room and a games/cinema room above

The plot, near Uckfield, is just over six acres and has parking, garden with lawn, orchard, vegetable garden, paddock and tree house.

It is on the market with an asking price of £2,400,000.

Details and photos from Zoopla.

