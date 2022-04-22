Look inside most expensive house in Eastbourne with seven bedrooms, dressing room and wine cellar

Garden House is a prestigious red brick period property, believed to date from 1895, offering more than 5,400 square feet of light-filled flexible accommodation arranged over four floors.

It has been sensitively modernised to combine the amenities of 21st Century living with character features including sash windows, generously proportioned rooms, high ceilings, deep skirting boards and some original plasterwork and fireplaces.

With two office spaces, a utility room and two cloakrooms this house would be a dream-come-true for any family.

The principal bedroom has an en suite and a dressing room and there are a four bathrooms in total.

All details and pictures from Zoopla.

