Milnthorpe Road, Eastbourne (photo from Zoopla)

Look inside most expensive house in Eastbourne with seven bedrooms, dressing room and wine cellar

This handsome family home in Meads has five spacious reception rooms and is on the market for £1,995,000 - making it the highest priced home currently on the market in Eastbourne.

By Juliet Mead
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 9:25 am

Garden House is a prestigious red brick period property, believed to date from 1895, offering more than 5,400 square feet of light-filled flexible accommodation arranged over four floors.

It has been sensitively modernised to combine the amenities of 21st Century living with character features including sash windows, generously proportioned rooms, high ceilings, deep skirting boards and some original plasterwork and fireplaces.

With two office spaces, a utility room and two cloakrooms this house would be a dream-come-true for any family.

The principal bedroom has an en suite and a dressing room and there are a four bathrooms in total.

