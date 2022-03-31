Grove Road, Eastbourne, (photo from Zoopla)

Modern Eastbourne town centre home with private courtyard garden listed on Zoopla for just £109,950 - Look inside

This modern flat is in the heart of Little Chelsea and is an ideal purchase for a first-time buyer or investor.

By Juliet Mead
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 1:33 pm

It is a one bedroom/studio apartment and is being sold chain fee.

There is a lounge with doors out to a private courtyard garden, bedroom area, modern kitchen and bathroom.

It is in Grove Road, Eastbourne, and on the market for £109,950. Photos and details from Zoopla.

Read this: Semi-detached Eastbourne house with conservatory and gardens listed on Zoopla for just £200,000

Do you like fantasy house hunting? This Luxury £3.85 million Sussex home has gym, pool, spa, cinema and bar is the one for you.

1.

Grove Road, Eastbourne, (photo from Zoopla)

Photo Sales

2.

Grove Road, Eastbourne, (photo from Zoopla)

Photo Sales

3.

Grove Road, Eastbourne, (photo from Zoopla)

Photo Sales

4.

Grove Road, Eastbourne, (photo from Zoopla)

Photo Sales
ZooplaSussex
Next Page
Page 1 of 3