Look inside £1.5 million penthouse apartment on Eastbourne seafront

The apartment, originally planned as two dwellings was bought off plan by the current owner and redesigned from scratch as a single residence making it unique. With almost 2,800 square feet of living space and a further 227 square feet of balcony, the owners have ensured a high quality finish and the property is immaculately presented.

The main reception room is the 35ft sitting area and family area, which has engineered oak flooring, a bay window and doors opening onto a south-facing balcony with stunning sea views.

There is also an office and a spacious kitchen and dining area with stylish storage units, a central island with a breakfast bar and a range of quality integrated appliances.

Three of the bedrooms are doubles and there is a fourth bedroom, which is currently used as a further dressing room. The generous principal bedroom has its own dressing area and a luxury en suite bathroom with a separate shower and state of the art toilet.

The second bedroom also has a luxurious en suite bathroom and fittings, as well as two sets of double doors opening onto a balcony. There is also a family shower room.

The apartment building is set in attractive walled communal gardens, with well-maintained lawns, mature trees and shrubs and well-stocked border flower beds. This property has triple allocated underground parking.

This penthouse is on the market for £1,500,000. Pictures and details from Zoopla.

Do you enjoy fantasy house hunting? Check out this Sussex home on Millionaire’s Row with a private beach

Looking for something more affordable? How about this Semi-detached property in Eastbourne for just £200,000

1. Eastbourne penthouse apartment. Photo from Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Eastbourne penthouse apartment. Photo from Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Eastbourne penthouse apartment. Photo from Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Eastbourne penthouse apartment. Photo from Zoopla Photo Sales