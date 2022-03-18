Look inside £1.5 million penthouse apartment on Eastbourne seafront

The apartment, originally planned as two dwellings was bought off plan by the current owner and redesigned from scratch as a single residence making it unique. With almost 2,800 square feet of living space and a further 227 square feet of balcony, the owners have ensured a high quality finish and the property is immaculately presented.
The main reception room is the 35ft sitting area and family area, which has engineered oak flooring, a bay window and doors opening onto a south-facing balcony with stunning sea views.
There is also an office and a spacious kitchen and dining area with stylish storage units, a central island with a breakfast bar and a range of quality integrated appliances.
Three of the bedrooms are doubles and there is a fourth bedroom, which is currently used as a further dressing room. The generous principal bedroom has its own dressing area and a luxury en suite bathroom with a separate shower and state of the art toilet.
The second bedroom also has a luxurious en suite bathroom and fittings, as well as two sets of double doors opening onto a balcony. There is also a family shower room.
The apartment building is set in attractive walled communal gardens, with well-maintained lawns, mature trees and shrubs and well-stocked border flower beds. This property has triple allocated underground parking.
This penthouse is on the market for £1,500,000. Pictures and details from Zoopla.
Do you enjoy fantasy house hunting? Check out this Sussex home on Millionaire’s Row with a private beach
Looking for something more affordable? How about this Semi-detached property in Eastbourne for just £200,000
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK