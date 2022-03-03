Semi-detached Eastbourne house with conservatory and gardens listed on Zoopla for just £200,000 - look inside

The two bedroom semi detached house has a downstairs cloakroom, kitchen, living room and conservatory on the ground floor and the first floor offers two good size bedrooms and a bathroom.
It also has good-sized front and rear gardens and is being sold with no onward chain.
It is listed on Zoopla with a guide price on £200,000 and is being sold via modern auction with an undisclosed reserve price.
All photos and details from Zoopla.
