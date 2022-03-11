Look inside: £5,750,000 8-bed home with vineyard and pool in Storrington

The property has eight bedrooms, eight baths and seven reception rooms.

Located on Greyfriars Lane, Storrington, RH20, St Joseph’s Hall is approximately 15.5 acres.

Oak floorboards, brick and tiled fireplaces, and a wonderful plasterwork ceiling in the principal reception room are notable features.

The first floor provide excellent family bedrooms and separate guest rooms, each area with independent stairs, but with the ability to be adapted to individual requirements.

All the principal bedrooms have views out to The South Downs.

Back on the ground floor, with direct access is the impressive indoor swimming pool complex with full height plate glass windows overlooking the gardens. The pool itself is L-shaped for swimming exercise lengths and with a safe area for children to play.

The house is well situated within a parkland and landscaped garden, with a vineyard.

There is a walled kitchen garden with two substantial restored Victorian greenhouses, an orchard planted with various fruit trees and wild meadow beyond.

To the east of the house there are two self-contained cottages of similar design to the house, situated within a courtyard formed by extensive outbuildings for storage, workshops, and garaging.

Occupying an exceptional setting at the foot of the glorious South Downs, St Joseph’s Hall has stunning views over adjoining vineyards and agricultural pasture towards Chantry Hill in the distance.

The dramatic backdrop forms part of The South Downs National Park and the house itself sits in beautiful, secluded grounds off a country lane, yet within only a few minutes walk of Storrington village centre.

A nearby footpath gives access to country walks.

The village offers everyday shopping needs, including banks, cafes, speciality shops, and a Waitrose supermarket.

For more comprehensive shopping and recreation, the historic market town of Horsham is about 15 miles.

All photos and details from Zoopla.

Sold by Hamptons - Horsham Sales.

