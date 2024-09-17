Peacehaven attracting new buyers as Brighton market booms

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With more families searching for their forever home outside of Brighton, Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes’ Chalkers Rise development in Peacehaven has now nearly sold out, with just three homes remaining.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the average detached property in Brighton sold for £703,830 in the last 12 months according to Zoopla, just 15 minutes away in Peacehaven, the average sold price of a detached property was just £435,026.

As a result, with more families searching for their forever home outside of Brighton, Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes’ Chalkers Rise development in Peacehaven has now nearly sold out, with just three homes remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nestled on the edge of the South Downs National Park, Chalkers Rise residents are just a short walk from the town centre and can take advantage of convenient commuter links to Brighton and even London.

Peacehaven.

After living in a Shared Ownership home at Chalkers Rise for four years, resident Omini Eni recently purchased a three-bedroom David Wilson Home after falling in love with the development.

Omini, an admin worker at The University of Sussex Hospital, lived in Brighton for 11 years before relocating to Peacehaven in search of a quieter way of life: “When I moved to Peacehaven, I didn’t realise how peaceful it was. I’m able to cycle to Brighton beach in about an hour, and the green space on the development allows me to enjoy walks too. The town offers a similar lifestyle for those who want to experience coastal living like in Brighton, but for a fraction of the price.”

Omini added: “This is my forever home, I love everything about it. When I was living in my Shared Ownership flat, I used to walk around the development and see the builders working on the new homes and visualise myself in one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Dowling, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “Fast becoming one of the most expensive cities in the UK, first time buyers and families are increasingly priced out of Brighton.

“By moving just a few miles down the road to areas such as Peacehaven and Saltdean, buyers can take advantage of larger properties and more green space, without having to compromise affordability. Our Chalkers Rise development has seen huge demand as a result, and we are now down to the final available homes for families looking beyond the BN postcode.”

Brett Ransley, Branch Manager at Phillip Mann, said: “Since the pandemic, we have seen a shift in attitude from first time buyers who commute into the office just a few times a week.

"Most buyers are now more concerned with securing additional bedrooms and outdoor space for pets over city centre locations, and for aspiring owners weighing up the affordability of a new home, moving outside of Brighton to save half as much is a no brainer.”