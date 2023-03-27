Edit Account-Sign Out
Pictures: Grade II listed property in Sussex village put up for sale

A Grade II listed property in a Sussex village has been put up for sale on Zoopla.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 27th Mar 2023, 12:40 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 12:48 BST

The four-bed link-detached family house in High Street, Pevensey, was listed on Zoopla for £825,000 in February but on Saturday, March 25, its asking price was reduced to £800,000.

On the Zoopla listing it says: “Fine and Country are proud to bring to market this beautifully presented four-bedroom Grade II listed family home dating back to Tudor times with a large garden and garage located in a wonderful position in Pevensey.

"The house, which displays a wealth of character features including an inglenook fireplace and exposed beams and a wonderful prehistoric dinosaur print embedded into the kitchen wall, includes just under 2,000 square feet of internal living space. The property is set over two floors.”

The property is a short walk from Pevensey Castle and is close to a variety of local pubs, according to the listing.

High Street, Pevensey

1. High Street, Pevensey

High Street, Pevensey Photo: Zoopla

High Street, Pevensey

2. High Street, Pevensey

High Street, Pevensey Photo: Zoopla

High Street, Pevensey

3. High Street, Pevensey

High Street, Pevensey Photo: Zoopla

High Street, Pevensey

4. High Street, Pevensey

High Street, Pevensey Photo: Zoopla

