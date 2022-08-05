PICTURES: House with ‘exceptional’ views over Eastbourne is listed for £1,200,000

A four-bedroom house with ‘exceptional’ views over Eastbourne has been listed on Zoopla for £1,200,000.

By Jacob Panons
Friday, 5th August 2022, 12:21 pm

According to the listing on Zoopla the property in Hyde Tynings Close has two bathrooms.

On the listing it reads: “A beautifully appointed four-bedroom detached residence set within grounds of approximately half an acre backing directly onto the South Downs National Park and affording truly exceptional views over Eastbourne to the English Channel.

"The house is situated at the head of a quiet cul-de-sac and approached via a long driveway [which] provide a unique and secluded setting.”

The property was last sold in August 2015 for £530,000, according to the listing on Zoopla.

The house is 1.2 miles away from Eastbourne Railway Station.

