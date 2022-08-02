Rev Richard Coles: Strictly star and celebrity vicar gets stuck in Eastbourne lift

A celebrity vicar has taken to social media after getting stuck in an Eastbourne supermarket’s lift.

By Jacob Panons
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 1:09 pm

The Rev Richard Coles posted on social media yesterday (Monday, August 1) about the incident.

The former musician, who was in The Communards in the ’80s, said: “Thanks @Waitrose Eastbourne and @EastSussexFRS for rescuing us so efficiently from a stuck lift!

"Two of my fellow passengers were in their nineties but they swapped stories about travelling in China after the Tiananmen Square massacre. All well!”

A Waitrose spokesperson said: “We couldn't leave Richard this way...we do hope he isn't disenchanted by his visit and he enjoys a drink on us.”

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the Waitrose in High Street at 4.05pm following reports of people stuck in a lift.

A spokesperson added: “Firefighters from Eastbourne attended and released a small group of people from the lift. We left the scene at 4.26pm.”

Waitrose in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

