Rev Richard Coles: Strictly star and celebrity vicar gets stuck in Eastbourne lift

The Rev Richard Coles posted on social media yesterday (Monday, August 1) about the incident.

The former musician, who was in The Communards in the ’80s, said: “Thanks @Waitrose Eastbourne and @EastSussexFRS for rescuing us so efficiently from a stuck lift!

"Two of my fellow passengers were in their nineties but they swapped stories about travelling in China after the Tiananmen Square massacre. All well!”

A Waitrose spokesperson said: “We couldn't leave Richard this way...we do hope he isn't disenchanted by his visit and he enjoys a drink on us.”

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the Waitrose in High Street at 4.05pm following reports of people stuck in a lift.

A spokesperson added: “Firefighters from Eastbourne attended and released a small group of people from the lift. We left the scene at 4.26pm.”

