Properties for sale in Eastbourne: See inside this 'glorious' home with a price range of £900,000-£950,000

Have a look inside this four/five-bedroom detached home in a ‘sought-after’ area of Eastbourne.

The property in Ashburnham Road was listed on Zoopla with a price range of £900,000-£950,000 on April 5.

On the listing it says: “A glorious four/five bedroom detached Edwardian residence located in the sought-after Upperton area of Eastbourne.

"Accessed via a gated entrance, this beautifully presented home has been tastefully modernised and extended in recent years to provide excellent family accommodation. An internal inspection is highly recommended to fully appreciate the true merits.”

The property’s ‘wow factor’ is the open plan kitchen/orangery room, according to the listing.

It adds: “Truly an amazing family home, the current owners have lovingly modernised and decorated throughout and this is certainly one to view.”

READ THIS:

1 . Ashburnham Road, Eastbourne Ashburnham Road, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

2 . Ashburnham Road, Eastbourne Ashburnham Road, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

3 . Ashburnham Road, Eastbourne Ashburnham Road, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

4 . Ashburnham Road, Eastbourne Ashburnham Road, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla