Sedlescombe Organic Vineyard offers a rare opportunity for a purchaser to enter the rapidly expanding English Wine industry and acquire a well established and respected vineyard

Sedlescombe is the oldest organic and biodynamic vineyard in the UK, having been established in 1979. There are currently approaching 7 acres under vine – Regent, Solaris, Monarch and Pinot Noir (2.5 acres) planted 2018. The southernmost field, about 4.4 acres, is unplanted at present.

The vineyard is also home to 45 ‘dragon’s teeth’, large concrete anti-tank obstacles that were placed on the site at the start of World War II.

Savills - Sevenoaks Rural Agency via Zoopla

SEE ALSO: Hastings among 20 seaside towns with biggest house price increase

Have you read....: This beautiful 1920’s style house in Cooden is close to Bexhill beach

1. Sedlescombe Organic Vineyard Staplecross, Robertsbridge, East Sussex SUS-220421-071931009 Photo: Crawley Photo Sales

2. Sedlescombe Organic Vineyard Staplecross, Robertsbridge, East Sussex SUS-220421-071941009 Photo: Crawley Photo Sales

3. Sedlescombe Organic Vineyard Staplecross, Robertsbridge, East Sussex SUS-220421-071951009 Photo: Crawley Photo Sales

4. Sedlescombe Organic Vineyard Staplecross, Robertsbridge, East Sussex SUS-220421-071910009 Photo: Crawley Photo Sales