Rare chance to buy a vineyard

Organic Vineyard in Staplecross, Robertsbridge for £1,950,000

By Colin Jenner
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 7:33 am

Sedlescombe Organic Vineyard offers a rare opportunity for a purchaser to enter the rapidly expanding English Wine industry and acquire a well established and respected vineyard

Sedlescombe is the oldest organic and biodynamic vineyard in the UK, having been established in 1979. There are currently approaching 7 acres under vine – Regent, Solaris, Monarch and Pinot Noir (2.5 acres) planted 2018. The southernmost field, about 4.4 acres, is unplanted at present.

The vineyard is also home to 45 ‘dragon’s teeth’, large concrete anti-tank obstacles that were placed on the site at the start of World War II.

