Sedlescombe Organic Vineyard offers a rare opportunity for a purchaser to enter the rapidly expanding English Wine industry and acquire a well established and respected vineyard
Sedlescombe is the oldest organic and biodynamic vineyard in the UK, having been established in 1979. There are currently approaching 7 acres under vine – Regent, Solaris, Monarch and Pinot Noir (2.5 acres) planted 2018. The southernmost field, about 4.4 acres, is unplanted at present.
The vineyard is also home to 45 ‘dragon’s teeth’, large concrete anti-tank obstacles that were placed on the site at the start of World War II.
Savills - Sevenoaks Rural Agency via Zoopla
Have you read....: This beautiful 1920’s style house in Cooden is close to Bexhill beach
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_Worldand like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK