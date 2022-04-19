Hastings among 20 seaside towns with biggest house price increase

Hastings is listed as one of the seaside towns with the 20 biggest house price increase from 2020 to 2021.

The average house price in 2020 was £288,645, which increased by more than £30,000 to £332,061 in 2021. A jump of 15 per cent.

The town came in 18th position in the top 20 ranking.

Top spot was taken by Millport in Scotland. Its average house price jumped from £74,148 to £113,292, a whopping 53 per cent increase in a year.

Hasstings was the second highest south east town included in the list, beaten only by Hythe in Kent - which saw a rise from £360,360 to £414,880.

Hastings is also included in the biggest house price increase for 2016-2021 and 2011-2021.

In 2016, the average price was £234,135. It has since risen by 42 per cent, with the average price increasing by £97,926.

In 2011, the average price was £184,162. It has since risen by 80 per cent, with the average price increasing by £147,900.

Russell Galley, managing director of Halifax, said: “Our ongoing love affair with living by the sea shows few signs of abating.

“Homes on the coast have long attracted a premium price, and this was no different in 2021, with the move towards working from home being an ongoing influence in where people choose to live.

“The average seaside home cost £287,087, up 8 per cent on the previous year.”