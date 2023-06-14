Steyning in Bloom Open Gardens 2023 will demonstrate changes inspired by No Mow May and biodiversity

No Mow May has inspired a change in patterns of gardening and you can see the results in a rather different Steyning in Bloom Open Gardens day this June.

The event on Sunday, June 25, from 12pm to 5.30pm will be the third Steyning in Bloom Open Gardens, with 17 gardens to explore, five with a particular interest in wildlife but all completely different and individual.

Elisabeth Harden, from the Steyning in Bloom committee, said: "We look forward to welcoming you. This year it will be a little different! Biodiversity, eco friendly, wildlife haven and No Mow May are perhaps the buzz words of the moment, inspiring many to change their patterns of gardening.

"Awareness of wildlife corridors, bug hotels, hedgehog inter-garden runs and nectar sources for every season are now high on our list of priorities. We are delighted to join with Steyning Greening and include five gardens which fit the bill, though you will find that many of the other gardens are embracing this philosophy as well. We have a new king who seems to think the same way!

"There will be 17 gardens this year. Some have wonderful views of the 'borrowed’ landscape of the Downs, some are tucked away amidst the flint walls that are so much the character of our town, whose owners have made areas of magic out of small spaces. A few you may have visited before and you can see what changes have been made over the year.

"It’s also an opportunity to talk to garden owners - to find out how their gardens have fared with the strange weather we’ve experienced and what they have planted to cope with this. Many owners showing their gardens have particular passions they are happy to share. We have an apple expert, an orchid meadow, a bonsai enthusiast, and as you wander between gardens you can enjoy what other enthusiastic Steyning residents have created."

Brochures giving details of all the gardens will be available at £6 at the Steyning Bookshop. These will act as numbered tickets for entry to the gardens. The brochure will include a map suggesting a route, details of parking and wheelchair access where appropriate. In some cases, the best access may be through the twittens that weave through the town.

Elisabeth added: "It’ll be an exciting tour. There will be several gardens and the Methodist Church offering teas and refreshments, and one venue where a ploughman’s lunch will be served. Please alert your friends and come along!"

