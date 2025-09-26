Stone Cross School partner with housebuilder to explore energy efficiency In new homes

Pupils from Stone Cross Primary School in Pevensey, East Sussex have joined housebuilder Barratt Homes’ energy efficiency campaign, by taking part in a hands-on educational workshop led by environmental charity Sussex Green Living.

To demonstrate the energy savings in its new homes, Barratt Homes has continued its ongoing collaboration with Sussex Green Living by hosting an interactive session to help school pupils understand carbon footprints and heat loss, using thermal imaging cameras and games.

16 students from Stone Cross Primary School were challenged to use materials such as cardboard and insulation to create homes to keep jacket potatoes warm, highlighting the different features new homes use to improve efficiency.

The workshop is part of a wider campaign, which includes Barratt Homes partnering with local schools and community groups to help visualise the energy and water savings of its new build homes at Hawthorn Grove. The partnership aims to educate and inspire young minds about sustainable living, while showcasing the energy-efficient features of the development.

Barratt Homes use highly thermally efficient insulation and argon-filled double-glazing as standard, which allows the heat from the sun in, whilst minimising heat loss, making its homes 65% more energy efficient than an older home [1].

Emma Kesper, Deputy Headteacher at Stone Cross Primary School, commented: “Educating students on the impact of energy savings and its significance on the environment is essential for them to be taught during the early stages of their learning journey. The interactive session on insulation by Sussex Green Living provided a practical yet educational way for the school councillors to understand how homes are built to preserve energy and help the environment.”

Mark Vanson, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt Redrow Southern Counties, commented: “As we roll out our energy efficiency campaign across more developments in Sussex, it’s fantastic to see the positive impact the workshops have had on the younger generation. Working with Sussex Green Living on the educational activities for local schools enables us to help teach children the many ways our new homes are built efficiency as we work towards a greener environment.”

