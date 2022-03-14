Stunning £1,995,000 Sussex country house currently used as a holiday cottage letting business

Smugglers Rest, in Jevington, is believed to date from the late 18th century and has been painstakingly restored, using the finest materials inside, including oak joinery.

The main body of the barn features a magnificent, vaulted reception area with a beautifully crafted oak bi-furcating staircase, a beamed sitting area with handsome Inglenook fireplace, a large dining area with doors leading onto a terrace and a bespoke fitted kitchen.

The whole is a holiday cottage letting business at the moment, with a spacious self-contained annexe and two separate cottages.

There are also gardens of around half an acre, a large garage and off road parking.

On the market for £1,995,000, Smugglers Rest is being sold by agent Rager and Roberts via Zoopla.

For more information, see the website at www.zoopla.co.uk

