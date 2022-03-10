Sold with no onward chain this spacious two bedroom apartment is located in the heart of Lewes town centre. Guide price £340,000, sold by agent Fox and Sons via Zoopla. SUS-221003-135924001

See inside three fabulous flats for sale on historic Lewes High Street

These fabulous flats are currently on the open market in the heart of Lewes, on the county town’s historic High Street.

By Julia Northcott
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 3:08 pm

The first is a spacious two bedroom apartment featuring a large kitchen/breakfast room, larger than average bathroom and a big window providing lots of natural light. With a guide price £340,000 and no onward chain, this property is being sold by agent Fox and Sons via Zoopla.

Our second is a beautifully refurbished two bedroom apartment within a boutique development, featuring two double bedrooms, a fitted kitchen with integrated appliances and a luxury bathroom. On the market for £329,950, the property is being sold by Oakley Property via Zoopla.

And the third is a well presented one bedroom second floor apartment which is available chain free for £220,000. Featuring an open plan kitchen/living area and an en suite shower room, the property is being sold by agent Fox and Sons via Zoopla.

