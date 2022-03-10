See inside three fabulous flats for sale on historic Lewes High Street

The first is a spacious two bedroom apartment featuring a large kitchen/breakfast room, larger than average bathroom and a big window providing lots of natural light. With a guide price £340,000 and no onward chain, this property is being sold by agent Fox and Sons via Zoopla.
Our second is a beautifully refurbished two bedroom apartment within a boutique development, featuring two double bedrooms, a fitted kitchen with integrated appliances and a luxury bathroom. On the market for £329,950, the property is being sold by Oakley Property via Zoopla.
And the third is a well presented one bedroom second floor apartment which is available chain free for £220,000. Featuring an open plan kitchen/living area and an en suite shower room, the property is being sold by agent Fox and Sons via Zoopla.
For more information, visit www.zoopla.co.uk/
Three more you might like from our property section:
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK