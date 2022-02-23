Six bedroom detached house in Prideaux Road, Eastbourne, on the market for £1,395,000 SUS-220223-142353001

See inside £1,395,000 family home in prime Eastbourne location

This spacious and beautifully presented six-bedroom family home in Eastbourne offers more than 4,000 square feet of light and airy accommodation.

By Julia Northcott
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 2:59 pm

The detached house, in Prideaux Road, off Kings Drive, features attractive timber and rendered elevations to the outside, as well as exposed timber beams inside.

As well as a sitting room, dining room, kitchen and larder and utility room, there is a study/snug, a gym and a cellar, plus family bathroom, shower room, and WC.

Walled gardens, a driveway and a garage make up the outside, as well as a terraced area to one side.

On the market for £1,395,000, the house is being sold by agent Strutt and Parker via Zoopla.

