See inside £1,395,000 family home in prime Eastbourne location

The detached house, in Prideaux Road, off Kings Drive, features attractive timber and rendered elevations to the outside, as well as exposed timber beams inside.
As well as a sitting room, dining room, kitchen and larder and utility room, there is a study/snug, a gym and a cellar, plus family bathroom, shower room, and WC.
Walled gardens, a driveway and a garage make up the outside, as well as a terraced area to one side.
On the market for £1,395,000, the house is being sold by agent Strutt and Parker via Zoopla.
