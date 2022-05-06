Stunning £750,000 farmhouse-style property near Eastbourne town centre brimming with character - look inside

It is in Bedfordwell Road has a farmhouse design with timber, brick and part tile hung elevations gives the house the appearance of a property more commonly found in rural areas.

However, despite the traditional looking exterior, the interior of the house has a far more contemporary feel, with an emphasis on open plan living and good ceiling heights. Modern materials have been incorporated but the extensive use of solid oak throughout gives the impression of a much older property.

All three bedrooms have their own en-suite bathrooms and the property has a huge triple garage, which could be used as a substantial workshop, complete with a lean-to wood store and a fully enclosed tool shed.

This property is listed on Zoopla for £750,000.

1. Bedfordwell Road. Picture from Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Bedfordwell Road. Picture from Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Bedfordwell Road. Picture from Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Bedfordwell Road. Picture from Zoopla Photo Sales