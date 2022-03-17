Take a look at this former farmhouse on the market for £2,350,000

The Grade 2 listed farmhouse dates from the 17th century, but is understood to have earlier origins, and was added to in the 18th century with a Georgian front facade.

Formerly a farmhouse on the Cowdray Estate it retains many period architectural features with excellent ceiling heights for a house of this age, two open fireplaces, and a shallow riser staircase.

The entrance hall has an open fireplace and space for a significant dining table. Accessed from here are the two further reception rooms and the kitchen/breakfast room. There is also a more recently added garden room, and an annexed wing which makes an ideal office/studio, additional bedroom, or gym for example. It has an ensuite wet-room. Upstairs are four well-proportioned bedrooms and two bath/shower rooms, as well as a large box room/fifth bedroom.

In addition to the main house, a detached one bedroom cottage is located within the grounds, with access from a garden path, of via a separate gated driveway.

