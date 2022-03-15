Bridgerton: When does season two start, who will be in it and Sussex filming locations

Where will it be streamed?

Netflix

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When will season 2 be available?

It will be released on Friday March 25, 2022 at 7AM GMT

What is the show about?

Netflix says: “From Shondaland and executive producers Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton is set in the sexy, lavish, and competitive world of Regency London high society. From the glittering ballrooms of Mayfair to the aristocratic palaces of Park Lane and beyond, the series unveils a seductive, sumptuous world replete with intricate rules and dramatic power struggles, where no one is truly ever on steady ground. At the heart of the show is the powerful Bridgerton family. Comprised of eight close-knit siblings, this funny, witty, daring, and clever group must navigate the upper ten thousand’s marriage mart in search of romance, adventure, and love.”

Who will be in the new season?

Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, The Duke of Hastings, (Regé-Jean Page) will no longer be the show’s main characters. Daphne will still be in the show helping her brother Anthony navigate the season and choose a wife.

The Duke of Hastings will not appear at all.

Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton) will be the main star of the second season, alongside Simone Ashley as his potential bride (Kate Sharma).

The role of Edwina Sharma, Kate’s sister who also plays a key role in Anthony’s love story, will be played by newcomer Charithra Chandran.

Bridgerton. (L to R) Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton, Phoebe Dyvenor as Daphne Basset, Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, Florence Emilia Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in episode 201 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022 SUS-220314-165233003

Shelley Conn will play the girls’ mother, Lady Mary Sharma.

We also expect the Bridgerton cast for season two to include Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown, as well as the return of Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), and the rest of the core cast including Claudia Jessie, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, and Polly Walker.

Sussex has been used as a backdrop...

The Theatre Royal in Brighton was used in season one.

Bridgerton. (L to R) Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in episode 203 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022 SUS-220315-101116003

John Baldock, theatre director, said: “Having the production film in the venue was incredibly exciting. At the time we had no idea it would become the global smash that it did. The TV company worked closely with our technical team and together with careful dressing, clever angles and the removal of as much modern tech equipment, light fittings etc. as possible, made the venue look stunning on screen. We appear at various points throughout the series but have a bit of a starring role in the opera scene in the penultimate episode of series 1. The cast and crew were an absolute delight and would be welcome anytime.”

Petworth House has been used in season two of the show, and was confirmed by Netflix.

Some of its stars call Sussex home...

In a December 2020 interview with Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton, in The Times it said that the star had moved to Brighton to be closer to his family.

Theatre star Bailey has also appeared in a number of shows at Chichester Festival Theatre over the years - he was Edwin in King Lear in 2017, Duffield in South Downs in 2011 and Alexi in House of Special Purpose, 2009.

Luke Newton, 29, who plays Colin Bridgerton, is from Shoreham-by-Sea and has been acting since 2010.

Bridgerton. (L to R) Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Shelley Conn as Mary Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in episode 207 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022 SUS-220315-102544003

Its costume designer is from the county

Liz Poole lives in Ditchling and has made costumes for Glyndebourne, The Royal Opera House, West End’s Hamilton and for the Netflix show Bridgerton. Read more about her here

Will there be any more seasons?

The show is based on a series of eight novels by Julia Quinn so there is plenty of source material.