The property is an older style detached family that has been extended and modernised by the current owners.

Inside there is open plan sitting room with two sets of double doors that provide access out onto the rear garden.

The ground floor also has a cloakroom and utility room and kitchen/dining room fitted with Italian worksurfaces, a large central island/breakfast bar and doors providing access to the rear garden. Throughout the ground floor there is underfloor heating.The first floor comprises of a partially vaulted master bedroom with two dressing rooms and an en-suite shower room. There are a further two bedroom suites, fourth bedroom and a family bathroom.

Outside there is a walled front garden with ample parking and garage and to the rear there is a predominantly lawned garden with a large decked entertaining terrace as well as a further paved terrace ideal for alfresco entertaining.

The property is on the market for a guide price of £1,250,000 with Jackson-Stops - Chichester with Zoopla.

1. West Drive, Aldwick Bay, Bognor The property has open planned living space. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. West Drive, Aldwick Bay, Bognor Doors lead into the garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. West Drive, Aldwick Bay, Bognor Reception hall and open plan sitting room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. West Drive, Aldwick Bay, Bognor The kitchen has a breakfast bar. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales