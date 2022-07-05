In the programme each contestant is given £100,000 to buy a property and compete against the others to see who can make the biggest profit in a year. Those who make the most money in 12 months get to keep £100,000 to put towards their own property.

The final was on last night (Wednesday, June 29) but you can catch up on the series on All4

All these properties are on the market on Zoopla in the Chichester, and Bognor Regis area for £100,000 and under.

Some are studios, available to cash buyers or for buyers aged over 55.

1. Studio apartment, Bognor Regis, £100,000 The first floor studio apartment located in a attractive Edwardian residence on the outskirts of the Bognor Regis town centre. The listing says it is a great apartment that is ideal for both investors and a first time buyer.

2. Holiday home, Chichester £80,000 This three bedroom park home is located on the popular Lakeside Holiday Park. The accommodation provides a season length of 11.5 months a year during which time there are no restrictions on the amount of times an owner can visit their holiday home. The standard annual pitch fee for this park is from £5945 per annum.

3. One bed flat, Bognor Regis, £90,000 Comprised over one floor, the property consists of a spacious hall upon entry which leads onto an open plan kitchen/living room to the right-hand side. It has a shower room and double bedroom. It is on the market with Sold.co.uk

4. Studio flat, Bognor Regis, £85,000 The studio flat is on the high street and on the market with Your Move on Zoopla.