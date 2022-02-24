The most expensive area to buy property in Mid Sussex revealed

Last week we revealed where the cheapest properties are in Mid Sussex. Now we reveal where its most expensive neighbourhoods are.

It will come as no surprise that London has some of the priciest areas to buy property in the whole of England, according to figures sourced from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

In fact, the 20 most expensive neighbourhoods in England - where you will need at least £1.2 million to get on the property ladder - can all be found in the capital city.

If you have a generous budget, Knightsbridge, Belgravia & Hyde Park in Westminster may be the place for you.

This exclusive London neighbourhood has the highest property prices in the whole of the country and will set you back a cool £2.83 million, on average, to move there.

Fortunately, the average price in the most expensive areas of Mid Sussex are not quite that high.

But these upscale neighbourhoods will still cost you a pretty penny.

Here we reveal the 17 most expensive neighbourhoods in Mid Sussex.

The figures, sourced from the ONS using Land Registry data, shows the median price paid in each neighbourhood in the 12 months to June 2021.

1. Balcombe & Handcross The average property price in Balcombe & Handcross was £530,000. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Hurstpierpoint & Bolney The average property price in Hurstpierpoint & Bolney was £515,000. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Horsted Keynes, Ardingly & Sharpthorne The average property price in Horsted Keynes, Ardingly & Sharpthorne was £493,750. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Copthorne & Turners Hill The average property price in Copthorne & Turners Hill was £466,000. Photo: Google Photo Sales