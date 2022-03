Sussex Police are pleased to report that Paul Brett, who had been reported missing from Haywards Heath, has been found.

The 47-year-old man was safely located on Tuesday morning (March 8).

A missing man from Haywards Heath has been found safe by Sussex Police

