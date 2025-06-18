West Sussex top coastal hotspots revealed for properties

After the warmest start to May on record, homeowners looking for a seaside escape this summer are turning their attention to West Sussex, to take advantage of its range of coastal locations from popular seaside towns to peaceful villages and beaches.

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes have now revealed the top coastal locations in the county where buyers can get more for their money, just minutes away from the seafront.

Angmering is just a ten minute drive from the seafront village of Rustington, yet the average buyer can save over £20,000 by choosing a detached home in Angmering. Popular with a range of buyers, as well as offering better value for money, the peaceful village is located nearby to the South Downs National Park and benefits from a direct train service to London Clapham Junction in 90 minutes.

With direct links to Brighton in just 40 minutes, Angmering homeowners save a staggering £200,000 compared to Brighton buyers on detached homes, while still benefiting from strong connectivity and the benefits of seaside living.

Ecclesden Park

First time buyers Molly and Georgia bought at David Wilson Homes’ Ecclesden Park in Angmering, due to it’s with the proximity to the beach. “Having grown up in Cornwall, I wanted to be near the sea, so we decided to look at Angmering. The development is right next to Worthing town with walkability from the development and has great transport links to Brighton and Chichester.”

Yapton is another popular location in West Sussex, situated between Littlehampton and Bognor Regis. Yapton boasts an average house price of £345,137, savings buyer over £40,000 compared to the seaside village of Littlehampton, just four miles away, where house prices are £394,445.

Phil Hurring, Marketing Manager at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, says: “As the weather gets warmer, now is the time where buyers start to look at coastal homes to make the most of the British summer. Being able to save thousands on house prices, without having to compromise on a seaside location is ideal, and these hidden gems in West Sussex are just the way to do it. Our homes at Fairway Gardens and Ryebank Gate are located in the heart of Yapton and Angmering, offering buyers the perfect mix of the coast and connectivity.”

David Wilson Homes and Barratt Homes are currently selling homes in Angmering and Yapton at the Fairway Gardens, Ecclesden Park and Ryebank Gate developments. Prices start from £453,995 for a four-bedroom home at Ryebank Gate, £399,995 for a two-bedroom home at Fairway Gardens and £499,995 for a four bedroom home at Ecclesden Park.

For more information about David Wilson Homes visit www.davidwilsonhomes.co.uk and Barratt Homes visit www.barratthomes.co.uk or call 03339207811.