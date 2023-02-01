Worthing has been named among a list of UK towns and cities where homes sell the fastest.

Zoopla allows you to track properties you're interested in and use price estimates to help you decide when to move. Following research from October to December 2022, the real estate company has found the 30 locations where homes sell the fastest

The research found that homes in Worthing spend an average of 15 days on the market. The fastest-moving property type was three-bed terraced houses, whilst the quickest-moving price band was between £400,000 to £450,000.

Zoopla can tell you how quickly your home would sell based on the latest data. Click here to find out more. Experts from the company suggested it now takes 29 days on average to sell a home in the UK, which is nine days slower than this time last year.

A spokesperson said: “Higher mortgage rates, cost-of-living pressures and low consumer confidence have hit buyer demand across all parts of the UK and are translating into slower sales in much of the country.

“However, with value for money playing a much greater role in determining what buyers are looking for, some city and urban markets are seeing faster sales than last year.”

It was found that Liverpool is the fastest moving property market in the UK, with homeowners agreeing an offer just 12 days after listing their home for sale

“Cities are back in favour with buyers as homes in Liverpool, Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle, Bristol and Cardiff sell within 16 days or less,” the Zoopla article read. "The average time to sell in the UK is now 29 days, up from 20 days a year ago.

"Several major cities are among the fastest moving markets in the UK as the pandemic-driven trend for buying in rural and coastal areas comes to an end. And homes in lower-cost and well-connected suburbs are being snapped up as buyers seek affordability in the face of high mortgage rates.”