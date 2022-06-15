Drop in the number of people searching for work in Eastbourne

Data shows the alternative claimant count, which means people in the 'searching for work' category, has dropped significantly between October 2021-February 2022.

Overall there was a 32 per cent drop in this time period for Eastbourne. In February 3,124 people were in this category.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specifically looking at young adults (aged 18-24), there has been a 42 per cent drop in people looking for work in Eastbourne. This stood at 502 people in February.

Employment news in Eastbourne

When you compare this with figures for England it’s very similar as there was a 35 per cent drop overall, and 46 per cent drop for young adults (aged 18-24).

Elsewhere, the figures show there has been a one per cent rise in the number of people claiming Universal Credit. In May this was 10,781 people in Eastbourne claiming the benefit compared to 10,677 a month earlier.

Karra Brenchley, from the Jobcentre in Eastbourne and Hastings, said, “With summer fast approaching and a record level of vacancies, employers are turning to us at their local jobcentres for expert help matching jobseekers with their seasonal and permanent vacancies.

“Right now it’s our top priority to work with employers and jobseeker to match the right job with the right person.”

He said the branch has been able to host job fairs which has enabled businesses to hire people on the spot, especially in key industries like hospitality, care and retail.