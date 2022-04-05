East Sussex gets a share of £302m for vulnerable families

Across England, 75 family hubs will be created as part of plans to level up access to childcare, mental health services, housing advice, and employment. To support vulnerable children and families, 75 councils across the country will receive a share of £302 million to build a new network of family hubs.

These hubs will be offering advice for parents on how to take care of their child and make sure they are safe and healthy, and providing services including parenting and breastfeeding support.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as this, 300,000 vulnerable families will receive targeted support from a dedicated keyworker to overcome challenges at the earliest stage, helping parents and children to stay together safely.

East Sussex gets share of £302m for vulnerable families (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images) SUS-220504-145943001

Nus Ghani, MP for Wealden, said, “I welcome the announcement of a new family hub for East Sussex. It is vital that families living in Wealden and across East Sussex have access to high quality services to support them and their children’s development.

“This funding will also ensure that vulnerable families and young people leaving care can access key support services in one place, helping to make a positive difference within our communities.”