Horsham Debt Advice Service warns of looming crisis and says help is at hand

And now it is reaching out to find more people in need of help.

Trustee and volunteer Ian McCulloch said: “Many people were already having to use food banks as a way of getting by and the reduction in Universal Credit plus the ending of furlough made the situation worse in the second part of 2021.

“Now we face a dramatic rise in energy bills plus rising inflation and the increased cost of living and increased National Insurance contributions. We believe this will dramatically increase debt problems in Horsham.”

Horsham Debt Advice Service group. Pic S Robards SR2205201

But help is at hand through Horsham Debt Advice Service, established in 2003.

“The church community together with our local Citizens Advice Bureau and local council recognised at that time that there was no source of free debt advice and management available within the local community,” Ian said.

“We provide free and impartial debt counselling advice to residents of Horsham District.

“We conduct face to face meetings with our clients, the object of which is to help clients resolve their debt problems by providing appropriate guidance and practical support.

“This is done in a non-judgmental and caring way. Advisors are highly trained and all work on a voluntary basis.

“Client relationships can last many years.”

And, he advises people not to delay – the sooner you seek help the better.

“Delay can make things worse and cause additional worry,” Ian added. “Clients frequently comment on the relief that comes from the first meeting when they share their problems with people who can help them.”

More background and client testimonials can be found at www.hdas.co.uk, you can email [email protected] or call 01403 258040.

The service is also making a plea to the more fortunate.

Ian said: “Because of the anticipated increase in demand for our services, we need more volunteers to train as debt advisors. If you believe this is a role you could fill please contact us as above.

If this is not you but you would like to help fund this vital service you can make a donation via our website, www.hdas.co.uk”