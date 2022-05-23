Terry will not only be remembered by the residents of Crawley, but he also had a cult-like following across West Sussex for his ability to repeat swear words.

Tilgate Nature Centre announced on Facebook Terry’s passing and explained that: “Terry has had ongoing health issues related to his age, including cataracts and arthritis in one leg.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“However, despite ongoing veterinary care and the best TLC from our keeping team, Terry has continued to deteriorate in the past weeks and the whole Tilgate team has had to make this very difficult decision.”

Terry the Raven

Tributes from social media have been pouring in from visitors of Tilgate Nature Centre, who have fond memories of Terry and his special ability.

Terry has been a resident of the Nature Centre longer than some of the staff have been working at the zoo and has touched the hearts of visitors throughout the many years he lived there.

A spokesperson for Tilgate Nature Centre, said: “This is a sad day for us. We know that Terry will be greatly missed by all of our visitors, many of whom will have been visiting Terry since he arrived!

“We have been very moved by the outpouring of love for him. Terry also leaves a hole in the hearts of our zoo team. His talking will be sorely missed by all – but maybe not his swearing! We will miss you Terry!”