Jane Park famously won the EuroMillions jackpot in 2013 at the age of 17 and was the subject of a BBC Documentary called Teenage Millionaire: The Year I Won The Lottery.

But in an interview with US talk show host Dr Phil, broadcast last night, 27-year-old Jane admitted she wishes she hadn’t won the lottery, as she discussed the downside of winning the enormous amount when she was just a teenager. In a special episode called 'The Curse of the Lottery', Dr Phil asked her about the abuse she received, saying: “You had stalkers, death threats...” She replied: “I wish I'd never won it, I wouldn't wish it on anyone.”

Sussex’s biggest lottery winners

People's Postcode Lottery Sussex winners

EuroMillions jackpot win for Selsey builder: A Selsey builder who won £105million in 2019 promised to go back to work despite the huge EuroMillions jackpot win.

Self-employed builder Steve Thomson, 42, and his wife Lenka, a 41-year-old shopworker, were revealed as the winners of the £105,100,701.90 jackpot, on what was the 25th birthday of The National Lottery’s first ever draw – becoming the ninth biggest winners ever in the country at that time. After the win, Steve said he would continue working as he is ‘not the sort of person to sit around doing nothing’. Steve regularly takes part in the lottery and, as always, had bought his ticket from the local Pretty’s Newsagents in Orchard Parade.

Anonymous millionaire: In February, 2021, an anonymous West Sussex man, known only as Mr B, won more than £1million with a double win on the EuroMillions. Mr B struck lucky in the February 5 draw, matching the Millionaire Maker code and matching two numbers and one Lucky Star number in the main draw. The mystery man won £1,000,0003.60.

Big win for dad-of-two: In December 2021, a father-of-two scooped more than £1m on the National Lottery and believed it was his reward for putting up the Christmas decorations for his young daughter. Paul McDonald, 48, had promised his youngest daughter he would decorate their family home in Bexhill, East Sussex, with tinsel and lights. He spent his Sunday afternoon doing it on December 12, and had just finished when he checked his emails and saw one congratulating him on his win. He assumed it was a Lucky Dip or £30, but then he logged into his account and saw the whopping Lotto prize amount – £1,063,516. You may also remember the £195m prize win – the biggest jackpot in EuroMillions history – in July this year. But we may never know if the UK winner of the record jackpot comes from Sussex. Click here to find out why.

Lottery winners Steve and Lenka Thomson from Selsey

More Postcode Lottery success: It’s not just the National Lottery that makes people rich in Sussex, as many have had success in the Postcode Lottery. There have been multiple small wins, but seven neighbours in Worthing netted a share of £270,000 last year after their postcode was announced as a winner with People’s Postcode Lottery. The residents playing in BN11 4DP took home £30,000 each, with a further two taking home £60k each, thanks to playing with two tickets. Eleven people in Horsham were celebrating in September 2021 after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode. The Ropeland Way neighbours netted the windfall when RH12 5NY was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery. Two neighbours in Crawley had an amazing surprise in April 2021 after winning a £30,000 cash prize each with People’s Postcode Lottery. The prize came after their postcode, RH11 9RL, was announced as a winner with the lottery on Saturday, April 24.