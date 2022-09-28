The Worthing resident, known only as Miss F, became an instant winner after scooping the top prize of £100,000 on a National Lottery Instant Win Game.

Via the National Lottery app, Miss F became one of eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Miss F told the National Lottery that she plans to use the money to treat her family with a holiday to Saint Lucia.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Huge congratulations to Miss F for winning this fantastic prize.

"She can look forward to an amazing dream holiday in Saint Lucia and treat her nearest and dearest.”

