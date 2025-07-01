Premium Bonds: Big wins in Sussex for July

Sam Woodman
By Sam Woodman

Senior editor

Published 1st Jul 2025, 10:59 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2025, 11:04 BST
Hundreds of people across Sussex are starting July better off after winning prizes in this month’s Premium Bonds draw.

Premium Bonds are savings managed by NS&I on behalf of the government. Instead of earning interest, investors are entered into a monthly random draw with prizes ranging from £1million to £25. The maximum bond holding allowed is £50,000.

High-value prizes for July have been announced, with the two top prizes being won by holders in Norwich and Nottingham. The Norwich winner had the maximum £50,000 holding while the Nottingham winner had £49,100 – with their winning bond purchased more than a decade ago, in June, 2014.

There was just one Sussex winner of the second-top prize of £100,000 in July’s draw, with a holder from Brighton & Hove seeing a quick return on a £16,500 investment made in January this year.

Sussex has seen some big winners in this month's Premium Bonds draw (Picture: Farknot Architect - stock.adobe.com)placeholder image
While other Sussex holders missed out on the biggest prizes, there was still lots to celebrate across the area, with the list of high-value winners featuring hundreds of holders from the county who shared more than £1.8million.

Five people from West Sussex won the third-top prize of £50,000, along with two people from East Sussex, while £25,000 prizes were won by two holders from East Sussex, two from Brighton & Hove and one from West Sussex

The full list of high-value-prize Premium Bonds winners can be viewed online at NS&I’s website, where further information about Premium Bonds can also be found.

The list also showed 25 people across Sussex – 16 from West Sussex, six from East Sussex and three from Brighton & Hove – won £10,000, while a further 67 – 35 from West Sussex, 24 from East Sussex and eight from Brighton & Hove – won £5,000.

A total of 777 people in Sussex won £1,000 – the smallest of the published high-value prizes – with 417 of them being from West Sussex, 277 from East Sussex and 83 from Brighton & Hove.

