Hundreds of people across Sussex are starting July better off after winning prizes in this month’s Premium Bonds draw.

Premium Bonds are savings managed by NS&I on behalf of the government. Instead of earning interest, investors are entered into a monthly random draw with prizes ranging from £1million to £25. The maximum bond holding allowed is £50,000.

High-value prizes for July have been announced, with the two top prizes being won by holders in Norwich and Nottingham. The Norwich winner had the maximum £50,000 holding while the Nottingham winner had £49,100 – with their winning bond purchased more than a decade ago, in June, 2014.

There was just one Sussex winner of the second-top prize of £100,000 in July’s draw, with a holder from Brighton & Hove seeing a quick return on a £16,500 investment made in January this year.

While other Sussex holders missed out on the biggest prizes, there was still lots to celebrate across the area, with the list of high-value winners featuring hundreds of holders from the county who shared more than £1.8million.

Five people from West Sussex won the third-top prize of £50,000, along with two people from East Sussex, while £25,000 prizes were won by two holders from East Sussex, two from Brighton & Hove and one from West Sussex

The full list of high-value-prize Premium Bonds winners can be viewed online at NS&I’s website, where further information about Premium Bonds can also be found.

The list also showed 25 people across Sussex – 16 from West Sussex, six from East Sussex and three from Brighton & Hove – won £10,000, while a further 67 – 35 from West Sussex, 24 from East Sussex and eight from Brighton & Hove – won £5,000.

A total of 777 people in Sussex won £1,000 – the smallest of the published high-value prizes – with 417 of them being from West Sussex, 277 from East Sussex and 83 from Brighton & Hove.