Sussex credit union group's Making Waves podcast: Episode 10 – building better communities through collaboration

By Helen McCabe
Contributor
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 10:13 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 12:00 BST
Can community finance go beyond the balance sheet? In Episode 10 of Making Waves, we’re heading to Dublin to hear how Donore Credit Union — Ireland’s very first — has transformed lives and neighbourhoods by putting collaboration at the heart of everything it does.

Our guest, Dave McAuley, stepped into the role of CEO in 2016 with one task: to wind the credit union down. Instead, he led a remarkable turnaround, proving that when people work together, even the smallest organisations can make the biggest difference.

In this episode, you’ll hear:

  • How Donore rose from the brink of closure to become a pillar of its community.
  • Why over 80% of Irish residents are proud credit union members — and what the UK can learn from that success.
  • The incredible impact of collaboration — from joint systems to shared storytelling.
  • Why Dave believes credit unions are not just financial institutions, but social enterprises.
Podcast 10placeholder image
Podcast 10

With over 3.5 million credit union members across Ireland, Dave’s story is a shining example of what’s possible when credit unions lead with people, not profit.

🔊 “We’re not about transactions — we’re about people.”

From personalised lending to community initiatives, this is a masterclass in what ethical finance can look like when it’s rooted in local trust.

🎧 Listen now on Spotify — and discover how the credit union movement can build better communities, one collaboration at a time.

