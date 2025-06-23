Sussex credit union group's Making Waves podcast: Episode 10 – building better communities through collaboration
Our guest, Dave McAuley, stepped into the role of CEO in 2016 with one task: to wind the credit union down. Instead, he led a remarkable turnaround, proving that when people work together, even the smallest organisations can make the biggest difference.
In this episode, you’ll hear:
- How Donore rose from the brink of closure to become a pillar of its community.
- Why over 80% of Irish residents are proud credit union members — and what the UK can learn from that success.
- The incredible impact of collaboration — from joint systems to shared storytelling.
- Why Dave believes credit unions are not just financial institutions, but social enterprises.
With over 3.5 million credit union members across Ireland, Dave’s story is a shining example of what’s possible when credit unions lead with people, not profit.
🔊 “We’re not about transactions — we’re about people.”
From personalised lending to community initiatives, this is a masterclass in what ethical finance can look like when it’s rooted in local trust.
🎧 Listen now on Spotify — and discover how the credit union movement can build better communities, one collaboration at a time.