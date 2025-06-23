Sussex credit union group's Making Waves podcast: Episode 10 – building better communities through collaboration

Can community finance go beyond the balance sheet? In Episode 10 of Making Waves, we’re heading to Dublin to hear how Donore Credit Union — Ireland’s very first — has transformed lives and neighbourhoods by putting collaboration at the heart of everything it does.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our guest, Dave McAuley, stepped into the role of CEO in 2016 with one task: to wind the credit union down. Instead, he led a remarkable turnaround, proving that when people work together, even the smallest organisations can make the biggest difference.

In this episode, you’ll hear:

How Donore rose from the brink of closure to become a pillar of its community.

Why over 80% of Irish residents are proud credit union members — and what the UK can learn from that success.

The incredible impact of collaboration — from joint systems to shared storytelling.

Why Dave believes credit unions are not just financial institutions, but social enterprises.

Podcast 10

With over 3.5 million credit union members across Ireland, Dave’s story is a shining example of what’s possible when credit unions lead with people, not profit.

🔊 “We’re not about transactions — we’re about people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From personalised lending to community initiatives, this is a masterclass in what ethical finance can look like when it’s rooted in local trust.

🎧 Listen now on Spotify — and discover how the credit union movement can build better communities, one collaboration at a time.