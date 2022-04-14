A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire & Rescue (ESFRS) said, “Following on from the rise in energy prices, we understand that many people are looking at ways of conserving energy and finding alternative ways of keeping warm.

“We would remind everyone of some useful advice to help keep you safe during these difficult times.”

Top tips from ESFRS:

Warning from East Sussex firefighters as electricity bills soar (photo from ESFRS) SUS-220414-101632001

• Do not to use appliances overnight – Although some suppliers charge less for using electricity at certain times of day or night the service spokesperson said crews ‘often’ attend appliance-related fires and if this happens at night it is ‘far more dangerous’ because it can spread while you sleep. ESFRS said, “It could be more cost-effective to run the washing machine or tumble drier as you either get ready for bed or first thing in the morning if you are an early riser. You could also use timers to switch on appliances at the same time your alarm goes off.”

• Be careful with candles if you use them for light – Put them out when you leave a room, never leave them unattended, use heat-resistant holders and place them on a stable surface, keep away from materials that could catch fire, tea lights can melt through plastic surfaces, keep out of reach of children and pets.

• Be careful when using plug-in heaters – Keep away from furniture, make sure nothing can fall on them, keep at least one metre away from them, use firegaurds if you have children/pets around, don’t dry washing on/near them, secure against a wall so they don’t fall over, keep vents uncovered, don’t overload sockets, switch off when not in use.

ESFRS is also providing a Warm Home Check service which gives tailored advice and support for anyone finding it difficult to keep warm at home.

ESFRS representatives can visit homes of eligible vulnerable people on a low income to give advice and make home improvements.