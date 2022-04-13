Sussex residents urged to use ambulance service wisely this Easter Bank Holiday weekend

During the weekend SECAmb is expecting to answer more than 10,000 calls and is reminding people of the non-emergency alternatives to 999 if it is not urgent.

SECAmb said these include getting help and advice from NHS 111 online by visiting 111.nhs.uk or by calling 111.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Bank Holiday weekends are always a busy time for the ambulance service and this four-day weekend comes at a time when there is already high pressure on our service,” said SECAmb medical director Dr Fionna Moore.

SECAmb is urging people to only call 999 for emergencies this Easter weekend.

“We know that this weekend will be challenging due to continuing high demand and pressure on our resources including covid-related staff absences,” she said.

SECAmb is advising people to make sure they have any repeat prescriptions ordered ahead of the weekend and that they have household medicines and know their local pharmacy opening times.

SECAmb also recommends checking on vulnerable family or friends throughout the weekend.

Trust staff will aim to respond to everyone who needs help but they will prioritise the most seriously ill, said SECAmb.

Dr Moore said: “Our staff in our Emergency Operations Centres, crews out on the road and teams of volunteer community first responders will be working hard to get everyone who needs us the help they require.”

“We urge anyone who is not facing a life-threatening or serious situation to make use of alternatives,” she said.

Dr Moore also said that high numbers of people are still being infected with Covid.

“If people are meeting, it’s a really good idea to make use of the expected fine weather this weekend and either meet outside or let plenty of fresh air circulate inside through open windows,” she said.

She added: “I would like wish everyone a safe and happy Easter and thank all our staff and volunteers and also our colleagues across the NHS and fellow blue light services for their hard work serving our communities throughout the weekend.”

SECAmb recommends people call 999 if they think a patient is suffering from a heart attack, a sudden unexplained shortness of breath, heavy bleeding, traumatic back, spinal or neck pain, or unconsciousness (even if the patient has regained consciousness).

People should also call for an ambulance if: it is likely the patient’s illness or injury is life-threatening, it looks like the illness or injury may become worse, that moving the patient without skilled people could cause further injury, or the patient needs the skills or equipment of an ambulance service.