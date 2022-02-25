Eastbourne running races 2022 guide: Flat 5km to 100km Beachy Head ultra marathon and everything in between

Maybe you’ve made running a habit after signing up to Couch to 5K during the Covid lockdown or are a new runner after making a fitness resolution for 2022 – whatever level you are at – there is an event in Eastbourne for you this year.

The first event to take place in town is the Eastbourne Half Marathon on March 6. There is not long to go, but if you have been putting in the miles recently and feel you can achieve 13.1 miles, then there is still time to sign up.

The event is now in its seventeenth year is planned to be even bigger and better as we emerge from the pandemic. It is very much a community event for runners of all abilities. The organisers are just as excited at seeing the last person finish as they are the first.

Beachy Head Marathon Eastbourne 2021

To sign up visit the website and secure your place.

This is followed by the Coastal Trail Running’s 10km, half marathon and ultra across the Downland from Helen Garden on March 19. This may not be for the beginners, as it takes in the Seven Sisters, so there are some seriously steep hills to negotiate but it’s the perfect challenge for experienced runners looking for even more of a challenge.

The event is run by Endurance Life and you will need endurance to take part in this challenge. To book you place for this March visit the Endurance Life website.

Next in the calendar is UK Ultra’s South Downs 50km and 100km runs through the national park on May 29. If you are a marathon runner looking to increase your milage this year, this could be the right challenge for you. These runs will involve distance and an undulating terrain, so one of the most challenging runs you are ever likely to complete and a medal you’ll treasure.

To book this epic challenge visit UK Ultra’s website.

If you want to walk before you can run, or you are only running short distances but still want to take in the beautiful scenery on the Downs, you can take part in Macmillan’s Mighty Hike on June 4.

Fundraisers will put their best feet forward and trek a marathon distance across the Downs from Brighton to Eastbourne on June 11. You must raise money for charity with this hike and you can find out more about how to get started on the Mighty Hikes website.

The Eastbourne Triathlon takes place on June 12 and will see hundreds of participants run, cycle and swim – and you could be one of them. There are a umber of options and distances to consider when you book, to accommodate a wide range of abilities.

Find out more and book a place for the summer race here.

On June 19 the very popular Race for Life will return to Eastbourne. After a turbulent couple of years for the event, due to the pandemic, Cancer Research is delighted to welcome fundraisers back. Race for Life is an achievable and inclusive event, offering 3km, 5km and 10km distances. Participants all raise money for the charity but are encouraged to take part with friends and family and can walk, jog or run the course.

So, if you are new to running and taking it slow, this could be the event for you. Click here to sign up today.

Ironbourne Triathlon is back in town on July 10 following its resounding sell out success in 2021. It has a long distance option of swim 3.8km, bike 180km and run 42.2km and a middle distance of swim 1.9km, bike 90km and run 21.1km, so is only suitable for pretty experienced athletes. However, there is the option to complete longer distance on the bike without the run. And if, like the vast majority of us, you are not ready for such a challenge the organisers welcome spectators, so take your place at the road side and prepare to be inspired – next year it could be you.

Those who are ready for this triathlon are urged to sign up quickly to avoid disappointment as numbers are limited. Click the British Triathlon website to book your place.

New runners looking for a goal could sign up for the Tempo 10km on September 25. Now in it’s seventh year, the Tempo 10km has become a popular fixture on the Eastbourne running calendar and has sold out each year. It is a competitive and friendly event along the seafront, giving runners a chance to set quick times on the flat course. Prizes are on offer for podium finishers.

Book you place on the Tempo website.

The final running event in Eastbourne is the popular Beachy Head Marathon, one of the biggest and gruelling off-road marathons in the UK. This event also features an ultramarathon, half marathon and 10km run too. The runs attract people from across the country and are popular for their scenic and challenging routes through the South Downs countryside.

The marathon, ultramarathon and 10km take place on October 22 and the half marathon is on October 23. Book your place at The Eventrac website. Those that book the marathon and half marathon early will receive a discount.

