Hastings dog owners - here's why you could face a fine of up to £1,000 from April 1
Hastings Borough Council said that until Tuesday, September 30:
• Dogs are not allowed on the beach from the west of the Harbour Arm to the east side of Hastings Pier, and from the west end of Bottle Alley to opposite the Royal Victoria Hotel
• Dogs must be on a lead along the promenade at all times all year round
• Dog fouling must be picked up and disposed of
• One person can only take out up to six dogs at any one time
A spokesperson said: “Anyone not following the restrictions could face a fine of up to £1,000.
"Remember you can report dog fouling through My Hastings at any time. There are maps of all the dog control areas on our website.”
