Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dog controls on Hastings beaches changed to summer restrictions today (Tuesday, April 1).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hastings Borough Council said that until Tuesday, September 30:

• Dogs are not allowed on the beach from the west of the Harbour Arm to the east side of Hastings Pier, and from the west end of Bottle Alley to opposite the Royal Victoria Hotel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Dogs must be on a lead along the promenade at all times all year round

Dog controls on the beaches in Hastings will switch to the summer restrictions from April 1 . Pic: staff

• Dog fouling must be picked up and disposed of

• One person can only take out up to six dogs at any one time

A spokesperson said: “Anyone not following the restrictions could face a fine of up to £1,000.

"Remember you can report dog fouling through My Hastings at any time. There are maps of all the dog control areas on our website.”

More news:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers?

You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.