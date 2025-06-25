St Leonards beach huts available to rent - this is how much it will cost you for 6 months
A spokesperson said: "We’re excited to announce that a limited number of beach huts are now available to rent at the stunning West Marina seafront! Available: 1 July – 31 December 2025."
The council revealed the costs:
Front Row Huts: £912.50 for 6 months.
Back Row Huts: £750.00 for 6 months.
It said the huts had 'fantastic sea views' and were: "Perfect for relaxing, sea-gazing, or simply enjoying a peaceful escape by the coast."
The council later issued an updated statement after a flurry of interest.
It said: “Due to high levels of interest, we have filled all the vacant huts on the front row. Only the back row now remains.”
For more information, email: [email protected]
