Here is the lowdown on what to expect from Artificial Intelligence (AI) and ChatGPT in 2023.

A story reported by Sky News yesterday (February 2), claimed that Israel’s President, Isaac Herzog used the AI software, ChatGPT, to deliver part of his speech to a major cybersecurity convention in Tel Aviv on Wednesday (February 3). Israel is emerging as the leader of new technology.

AI is starting to be used across innumerable industries, with Sussex Police, Southern Water and a Sussex NHS trust being just a few organisations that are harnessing its powers.

This demonstrates that AI is being used in everyday life, but should we be concerned?

Artificial Intelligence in 2023- What is ChatGPT and should we embrace AI technology?(Photo by Andrea Verdelli/Getty Images)

Here are some of the most common questions explained:

What is AI?

In simple terms, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the simulation of human intelligence by machines that include computers and smart devices.

What is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is a chatbot that creates AI responses to questions and information requests that are sent to it. It is similar to how Google search engine operates. The chat bot takes our search query and analyses the language to create a tailored response. It learns over time, people’s speech patterns and search habits, to better understand what we are looking for.

Where is it used?

It is one of the 21st Century's newest technologies, so we can expect it to be used in every industry in the UK. All the main emergency services have adopted it, to help keep us safe and improve efficiency. The UK Armed Forces have embraced AI and are creating new technology to aid its personnel in their roles.

What are the disadvantages of using AI?

AI is very efficient but it does have its downfalls. One of the biggest disadvantages of using AI is its cost, as it takes a lot of money to build, run and maintain AI systems. Another factor to consider is that it is not very creative, so it only thinks in black and white. A slight concern is that AI could replace the ‘human’ workforce but this is yet to be seen.

Should we be scared of AI?