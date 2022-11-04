Brand-new WiFi launched at Gatwick Airport station to help passengers stay connected

The introduction of “free WiFi at Gatwick Airport station is the latest in a series of improvements to enhance the station and facilities for passengers”, a spokesperson for Gatwick Airport station said.

The new service has been extended into the station from Gatwick Airport’s public WiFi and will provide passengers with seamless connectivity as they move between the airport and the station concourse. This will allow them to benefit from unlimited browsing when travelling.

Other improvements made to the station include the introduction of 12 new customer information screens (CIS) which provide a higher quality display showing passengers the next fastest train, platform number, stopping pattern and train operator.

Three ticket gates with wider barriers have also been installed at the station entrance which will help reduce congestion and improve passenger flow.

Network Rail’s Sussex route director, Katie Frost said: “Over the past few years, the teams have been really busy improving station facilities at Gatwick Airport station.

“It’s great to see the wider programme of work coming together to upgrade the station, improve accessibility and create more space for passengers, making their journey from the train to the plane easier.

“The WiFi will help passengers keep better connected and allow them to have a more relaxing and comfortable journey when heading to their onward destinations.

“Looking ahead, the project team is gearing up to reopen platforms five and six early next year which have been closed since November 2020.”

In April, a special assistance point was created for those with reduced mobility, visual impairments, pushchair users and travellers with luggage to make their journeys more comfortable.The area includes accessible desks, benches, and induction loops for those using hearing aids.

Station change manager at Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), David Stronell said: “It’s encouraging to start seeing the enhancements being made to the station through this project, including a new ticket retail space, the much-improved assistance point, and a larger concourse.

